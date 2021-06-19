Obee Network Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $21,163.00 and $1,194.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00181028 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.52 or 0.99437654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.