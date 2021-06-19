Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $522,638.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00726954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083118 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.