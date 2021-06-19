OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits Market Cap of $6.06 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $56,879.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182751 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00864701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.05 or 0.99937611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

