Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $1.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00143246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183650 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.49 or 0.99950085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00858409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

