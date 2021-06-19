ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,413.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,824.93 or 1.00275057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002725 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

