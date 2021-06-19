OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.43 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

