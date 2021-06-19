Oikos (OKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,326.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $60,326.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00148247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00183567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00862906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,128.40 or 0.99622296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

