OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $12.52 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $751.34 million and approximately $281.30 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $12.52 or 0.00035223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

