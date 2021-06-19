Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.97

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $21.61. Olympus shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 27,713 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

