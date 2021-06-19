OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $643.98 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $643.98 million and $135.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00012764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00149594 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

