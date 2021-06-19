OneLedger Price Up 27.5% This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $82,992.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

