ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

