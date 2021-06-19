Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.29

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and traded as high as $71.65. Onex shares last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 1,896 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

