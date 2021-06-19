Opacity (OPCT) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $299,952.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.