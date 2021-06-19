Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Opium has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $68.41 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00006009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

