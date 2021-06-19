OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,557.98

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $347,557.98 and $32,223.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

