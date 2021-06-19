Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $756,158.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,956.28 or 0.99967525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00341639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00430927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.80 or 0.00775126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00072942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

