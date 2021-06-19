Orbs Market Capitalization Tops $135.82 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $135.82 million and approximately $474,463.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

