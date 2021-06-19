Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $202.13 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

