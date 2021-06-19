O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 95.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $537.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

