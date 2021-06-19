Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,134.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $440,909.84 and $1,134.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00141542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.72 or 0.99843984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00856592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.