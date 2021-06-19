OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

