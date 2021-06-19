Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

