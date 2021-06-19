OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $635,391.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00203883 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00622858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

