Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $62.96 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003222 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $235,329.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,833.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.44 or 0.06246793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.62 or 0.01597998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00441386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00145896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00767995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00441023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00369843 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,533,834 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.