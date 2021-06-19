Oxen Trading Up 15.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $65.43 million and approximately $129,568.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,739.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.31 or 0.06167702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.59 or 0.01560152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00431040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.71 or 0.00754652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00432066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00364611 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,550,994 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.