Oxygen Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $96.20 million and $564,347.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004528 BTC on exchanges.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,094,332 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

