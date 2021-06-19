PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Achieves $49.41 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $49.41 million and $1.34 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

