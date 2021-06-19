Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $371.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,329. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

