Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,071 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Agilysys worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.