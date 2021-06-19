Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of GD opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

