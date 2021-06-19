Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Silgan by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

