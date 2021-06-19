Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,858 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $9,250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

AM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

