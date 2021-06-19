Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.28 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

