Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,544 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

