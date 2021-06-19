Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,734,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

