Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Saul Centers worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

