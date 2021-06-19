Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $26.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

