Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

