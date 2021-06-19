Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Verastem worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verastem by 473.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

