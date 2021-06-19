Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.13 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

