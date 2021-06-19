Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $591.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

