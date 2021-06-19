Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Proto Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 80.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

