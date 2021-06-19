Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,840 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

