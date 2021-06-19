Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,417 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,331,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.