Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 296,650 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,650 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Affimed worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $790.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

