Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth $74,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

