Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

