ParallelCoin Market Cap Reaches $216,497.66 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 366.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $216,497.66 and $30.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 90.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

