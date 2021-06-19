Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

